Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s traded shares were 3.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.52% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the KRBP share is $1.00, that puts it down -566.67 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) registered a -17.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.52% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.96%, and it has moved by -30.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.67%. The short interest in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -87.50% this quarter and then jump 26.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 16.70% in 2023.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. insiders own 5.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.62%, with the float percentage being 16.59%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $31030.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40962.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11878.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 36662.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9444.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4285.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $1103.0.