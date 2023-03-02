Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE):The Stock Was Up 50.0 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.57% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the JNCE share is $7.94, that puts it down -584.48 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $57.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. JNCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) registered a 3.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.12%, and it has moved by 2.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.45%. The short interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 1.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies an increase of 77.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, JNCE is trading at a discount of -848.28% off the target high and 13.79% off the low.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares have gone down -72.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.64% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.80% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.4 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.40%. While earnings are projected to return -47.10% in 2023.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 13.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.97%, with the float percentage being 93.48%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.11 million shares (or 9.88% of all shares), a total value of $11.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.26 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 million.