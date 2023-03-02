Is Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $0.41, that puts it down -70.83 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $236.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.56 million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.56%, and it has moved by -5.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.35%. The short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 90.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zomedica Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares have gone down -8.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against 8.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.87 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.63 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2023.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.62%, with the float percentage being 9.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.33 million shares (or 42.88% of all shares), a total value of $9.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 28.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.48 million, or about 12.47% of the stock, which is worth about $2.84 million.