Is Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -0.08% YTD?

During the recent session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.17% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VVNT share is $11.99, that puts it down -0.84 from that peak though still a striking 72.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. VVNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) registered a -0.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.17% in intraday trading to $11.89 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.16%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.11%. The short interest in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) is 11.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 0.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VVNT is trading at a discount of -0.93% off the target high and -0.93% off the low.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vivint Smart Home Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares have gone up 89.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.18% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.50% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $424.12 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $414.71 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $396.21 million and $392.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.00% and then jump by 5.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 56.50% in 2023.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Vivint Smart Home Inc. insiders own 8.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.87%, with the float percentage being 93.03%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 99.89 million shares (or 46.81% of all shares), a total value of $657.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.16 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 11.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $165.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $9.56 million.