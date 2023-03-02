Is Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.70% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the VCYT share is $32.40, that puts it down -36.71 from that peak though still a striking 37.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 804.57K shares over the past three months.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) registered a -3.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.70% in intraday trading to $23.70 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.84%, and it has moved by -3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.75%. The short interest in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is 2.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veracyte Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) shares have gone up 15.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.84% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.91 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.9 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.34 million and $67.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.20% and then jump by 13.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.50%. While earnings are projected to return -69.70% in 2023.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Veracyte Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.11%, with the float percentage being 108.18%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.3 million shares (or 11.57% of all shares), a total value of $196.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $112.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 5.48% of the stock, which is worth about $79.13 million.