Is MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Still A Buy After A 114.66% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.39% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the MTC share is $8.29, that puts it down -424.68 from that peak though still a striking 61.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $4.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 581.73K shares over the past three months.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

MMTec Inc. (MTC) registered a 37.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.39% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 114.66%, and it has moved by 59.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.91%. The short interest in MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 28980.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.80%. While earnings are projected to return -84.40% in 2023.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 22 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

MMTec Inc. insiders own 40.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.86%, with the float percentage being 9.79%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 91228.0 shares (or 2.91% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43552.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $62714.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2683.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2924.0 market value.