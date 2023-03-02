Is Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Still A Buy After A -0.86% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.41% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the KMI share is $20.20, that puts it down -16.56 from that peak though still a striking 9.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.77. The company’s market capitalization is $38.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.72 million shares over the past three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. KMI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $17.33 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by -5.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.48%. The short interest in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 33.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.30, which implies an increase of 14.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, KMI is trading at a discount of -38.49% off the target high and -3.87% off the low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinder Morgan Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares have gone down -6.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.17% against -6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.30% this quarter and then drop -7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.67 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.98 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.29 billion and $5.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then drop by -3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return 43.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.40% per annum.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc. is 1.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan Inc. insiders own 12.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.36%, with the float percentage being 71.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,674 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 176.75 million shares (or 7.86% of all shares), a total value of $2.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 170.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.84 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select owns about 57.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.03 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57.07 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $949.6 million.