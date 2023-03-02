Is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (NYSE: GOL) -9.25% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.63% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the GOL share is $7.94, that puts it down -285.44 from that peak though still a striking -4.85% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $413.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) registered a -4.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.63% in intraday trading to $2.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.25%, and it has moved by -29.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.44%. The short interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is 3.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares have gone down -52.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.80% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.30% this quarter and then drop -100.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $917.69 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $963.92 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $523.26 million and $617.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 75.40% and then jump by 56.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.80%. While earnings are projected to return -13.70% in 2023.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.32%, with the float percentage being 6.32%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $8.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.85 million.