Is Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Hit More of the Losses Given A -1409.62% Dip From High?

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 40.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $7.85, that puts it down -1409.62 from that peak though still a striking 51.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $374.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 52.00 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.24%, and it has moved by -33.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.89%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 87.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.70% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.75 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -276.80% in 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders own 22.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.56%, with the float percentage being 9.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $5.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $1.79 million.