Is CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE: CX) 7.94% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 2.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.53% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the CX share is $5.66, that puts it down -6.39 from that peak though still a striking 39.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $8.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) registered a 2.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.53% in intraday trading to $5.32 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.94%, and it has moved by -0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.86%. The short interest in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 5.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.56, which implies an increase of 18.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.70 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, CX is trading at a discount of -78.57% off the target high and 11.65% off the low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares have gone up 38.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.44% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,300.00% this quarter and then jump 1,000.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.89 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.91 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.62 billion and $3.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.40%. While earnings are projected to return 155.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.62%, with the float percentage being 28.62%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 80.54 million shares (or 5.56% of all shares), a total value of $326.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.86 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $256.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 52.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $238.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.07 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $27.69 million.