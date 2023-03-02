Is Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Still A Buy After plugging 29.17% Last Week?

During the last session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s traded shares were 3.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.40% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the AMAM share is $7.39, that puts it down -25.47 from that peak though still a striking 93.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $295.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.47 million shares over the past three months.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) trade information

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) registered a -8.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.40% in intraday trading to $5.89 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.17%, and it has moved by 193.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.18%. The short interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies a decrease of -17.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, AMAM is trading at a discount of -1.87% off the target high and 32.09% off the low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -301.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.70% per annum.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s Major holders

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.69%, with the float percentage being 68.69%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 9.29% of all shares), a total value of $3.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $1.37 million.