Investing In UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 3.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $35.64, that puts it down -144.44 from that peak though still a striking 28.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.40. The company’s market capitalization is $8.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.87 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $14.58 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.02%, and it has moved by 0.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.99%. The short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 29.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.34 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares have gone down -11.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $278.62 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $269.14 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $289.7 million and $245.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.80% and then jump by 9.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -549.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 31.68% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 11.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.92%, with the float percentage being 71.44%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44.05 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $559.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $358.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 26.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $336.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.04 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $114.01 million.