Investing In Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s traded shares were 193.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.04% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the LHDX share is $5.67, that puts it down -617.72 from that peak though still a striking 86.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $28.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.62 million shares over the past three months.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LHDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) registered a -15.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.04% in intraday trading to $0.79 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 247.14%, and it has moved by 112.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.68%. The short interest in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies a decrease of -58.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, LHDX is trading at a premium of 36.71% off the target high and 36.71% off the low.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lucira Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares have gone down -53.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.16% against 5.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 99.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.66 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.12 million and $90.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -43.30% and then drop by -11.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -84.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Lucira Health Inc. insiders own 10.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.20%, with the float percentage being 26.93%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.74 million shares (or 34.25% of all shares), a total value of $14.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.22 million shares, is of Eclipse Ventures, LLC’s that is approximately 15.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.