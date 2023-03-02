Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Rose 5.0% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -17.63% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 5.1 million. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $9.70, that puts it down -4750.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $38.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.03 million shares over the past three months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.06%, and it has moved by -25.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.62%. The short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 7.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 708.80% in 2023.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.68%, with the float percentage being 7.72%. Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 0.77% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.08 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) shares are Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86390.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89993.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $17872.0.