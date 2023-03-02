iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 217.28% Year-To-Date

During the last session, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.16% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the IBIO share is $16.51, that puts it down -1070.92 from that peak though still a striking 74.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $16.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 million shares over the past three months.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

iBio Inc. (IBIO) registered a 10.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.16% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.00%, and it has moved by 93.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.38%. The short interest in iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 1.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -41.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, IBIO is trading at a premium of 29.08% off the target high and 29.08% off the low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iBio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares have gone down -80.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.39% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.40% this quarter and then jump 80.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $168k and $1.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 257.10% and then drop by -69.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2023.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

iBio Inc. insiders own 3.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.37%, with the float percentage being 11.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 5.28% of all shares), a total value of $2.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.32 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $58478.0.