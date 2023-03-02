How VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 49.67% YTD?

During the last session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.00% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the VEON share is $0.84, that puts it down -15.07 from that peak though still a striking 67.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VEON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

VEON Ltd. (VEON) registered a 4.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.00% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.47%, and it has moved by 46.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.32%. The short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 0.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.10%. While earnings are projected to return 221.90% in 2023.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders