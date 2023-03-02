How Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -8.40% YTD?

During the last session, Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s traded shares were 1.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.45% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TYDE share is $18.15, that puts it down -9983.33 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $12.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.81 million shares over the past three months.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) registered a 2.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.45% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.20%, and it has moved by -13.58% in 30 days. The short interest in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) is 2.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

Cryptyde Inc. insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.69%, with the float percentage being 4.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 3.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of PanAgora Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $77387.0.