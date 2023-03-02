Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) Has Lost -36.78% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.79% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GORO share is $2.63, that puts it down -171.13 from that peak though still a striking 12.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $84.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 814.02K shares over the past three months.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GORO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) registered a 5.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.79% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.45%, and it has moved by -44.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.29%. The short interest in Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 67.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, GORO is trading at a discount of -209.28% off the target high and -209.28% off the low.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Resource Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) shares have gone down -45.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.64% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.44 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 217.20% in 2023.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Resource Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corporation insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.40%, with the float percentage being 29.66%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $6.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 4.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $4.32 million.