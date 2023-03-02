Given A -56.5% Drop From High, Can Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 1.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.52% or $1.28. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $19.39, that puts it down -56.5 from that peak though still a striking 62.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $933.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 721.64K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 11.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.52% in intraday trading to $12.39 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.40%, and it has moved by 11.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.09%. The short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.70% this quarter and then jump 88.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.56 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.44 million by the end of May 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $93.76 million and $85.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then jump by 10.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.21%, with the float percentage being 84.25%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.95 million shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $67.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.94 million shares, is of Brown Advisory Inc.’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $20.17 million.