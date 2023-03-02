Given A -44.86% Drop From High, Can Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $112.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.14% or $3.41. The 52-week high for the TTWO share is $162.40, that puts it down -44.86 from that peak though still a striking 19.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $90.00. The company’s market capitalization is $18.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) trade information

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) registered a 3.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.14% in intraday trading to $112.11 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.58%, and it has moved by -0.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.84%. The short interest in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 5.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) shares have gone down -8.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.90% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.90% this quarter and then jump 18.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $845.78 million and $1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.20% and then jump by 30.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.00%. While earnings are projected to return -29.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 29.71% per annum.

TTWO Dividends

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Major holders

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.43%, with the float percentage being 97.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,094 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.86 million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.44 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $541.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.92 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $407.89 million.