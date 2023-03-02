Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.84

During the last session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares were 5.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GEVO share is $5.49, that puts it down -198.37 from that peak though still a striking 10.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $451.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.47 million shares over the past three months.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GEVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.66%, and it has moved by -9.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.17%. The short interest in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 41.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.89, which implies an increase of 73.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, GEVO is trading at a discount of -878.26% off the target high and -22.28% off the low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gevo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares have gone down -41.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.00% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 280.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.92 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.34 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54k and $232k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3,455.60% and then jump by 1,770.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.50%. While earnings are projected to return 57.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Gevo Inc. insiders own 2.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.87%, with the float percentage being 53.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25.42 million shares (or 10.72% of all shares), a total value of $57.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.41 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 10.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 21.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.64 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $15.14 million.