GDS’s -0.80% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.38% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the GDS share is $48.40, that puts it down -143.22 from that peak though still a striking 57.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.41. The company’s market capitalization is $4.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) registered a 3.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $19.90 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.80%, and it has moved by -16.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.30%. The short interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is 10.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $186.08, which implies an increase of 89.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $99.87 and $247.84 respectively. As a result, GDS is trading at a discount of -1145.43% off the target high and -401.86% off the low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GDS Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares have gone down -27.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.42% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.90% this quarter and then jump 17.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $351.26 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360.28 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $303.93 million and $311.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.60% and then jump by 15.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.70%. While earnings are projected to return -53.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.51% per annum.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.71%, with the float percentage being 43.19%. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $279.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.53 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 4.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $150.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $10.94 million.