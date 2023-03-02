FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) On Wednesday â€“ Up 62.9 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.02% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FOXO share is $11.00, that puts it down -1674.19 from that peak though still a striking 62.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $18.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) registered a 18.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.02% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.56%, and it has moved by -40.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.75%. The short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -344.80% in 2023.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)'s Major holders

FOXO Technologies Inc. insiders own 42.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.07%, with the float percentage being 34.60%. Meteora Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $89737.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 1868.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1201.0 market value.