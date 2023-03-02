For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares were 7.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.90. The 52-week high for the OCGN share is $4.03, that puts it down -303.0 from that peak though still a striking 7.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $227.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.55 million shares over the past three months.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. OCGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) registered a 0.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.15%, and it has moved by -17.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.64%. The short interest in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 44.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 79.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, OCGN is trading at a discount of -700.0% off the target high and -200.0% off the low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocugen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares have gone down -61.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.53% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.20%. While earnings are projected to return 2.30% in 2023.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen Inc. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.61%, with the float percentage being 39.59%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.01 million shares (or 11.88% of all shares), a total value of $46.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 23.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.5 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $11.58 million.