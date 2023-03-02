Following Its 52-Week Low, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’S Share Price Rose 34.16% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 39.70%

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 19.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $13.00, that puts it down -101.86 from that peak though still a striking 34.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.24. The company’s market capitalization is $6.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 37.75 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SOFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.42% in intraday trading to $6.44 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by -3.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.76%. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 83.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.54, which implies an increase of 14.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -55.28% off the target high and 22.36% off the low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoFi Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares have gone up 7.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.50% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $440.41 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $474.4 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $321.73 million and $356.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.90% and then jump by 33.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -149.50% in 2023.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders own 6.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.71%, with the float percentage being 38.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 600 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 66.81 million shares (or 7.20% of all shares), a total value of $326.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $154.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.74 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $91.44 million.