Following Its 52-Week Low, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN)’S Share Price Rose 32.14% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -55.60%

During the last session, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. The 52-week high for the CYRN share is $13.87, that puts it down -4853.57 from that peak though still a striking 32.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 936.54K shares over the past three months.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CYRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.88%, and it has moved by -60.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.30%. The short interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 38480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -3.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Cyren Ltd. insiders own 9.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.37%, with the float percentage being 28.06%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 20.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1797.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1582.0 market value.