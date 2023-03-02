During The Past Six Months, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Shares Took An -30.65% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.54% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the SPPI share is $1.57, that puts it down -82.56 from that peak though still a striking 63.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $190.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.89 million shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) registered a 10.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.54% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.82%, and it has moved by 58.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.92%. The short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 5.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares have gone down -30.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.90% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.70% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.92 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.96 million by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.30%. While earnings are projected to return 25.70% in 2023.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 9.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.31%, with the float percentage being 29.05%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.68 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $7.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.