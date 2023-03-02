During The Past Six Months, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Shares Took An -37.89% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.29% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the ALT share is $23.49, that puts it down -94.94 from that peak though still a striking 68.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.83. The company’s market capitalization is $585.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) registered a -4.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.29% in intraday trading to $12.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.26%, and it has moved by -6.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.62%. The short interest in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is 7.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.86 day(s) to cover.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altimmune Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares have gone down -37.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.02% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.80% this quarter and then drop -22.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.28 million and $32k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.70%. While earnings are projected to return -22.90% in 2023.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Altimmune Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.28%, with the float percentage being 101.02%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.12 million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $52.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.91 million, or about 3.89% of the stock, which is worth about $24.45 million.