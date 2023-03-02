Does Enhabit Inc.’s (NYSE:EHAB) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the EHAB share is $25.25, that puts it down -70.03 from that peak though still a striking 21.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $755.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 559.02K shares over the past three months.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EHAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.26% in intraday trading to $14.85 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.47%, and it has moved by -0.60% in 30 days. The short interest in Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.14, which implies an increase of 7.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EHAB is trading at a discount of -34.68% off the target high and 19.19% off the low.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enhabit Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) shares have gone down -1.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 2.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $267.86 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $271.1 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 49.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.62% per annum.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Enhabit Inc. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.19%, with the float percentage being 100.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 13.99% of all shares), a total value of $97.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $77.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $21.08 million.