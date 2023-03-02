Does BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) Still Look Attractive After A 30.09% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s traded shares were 24.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.05% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the BRTX share is $5.97, that puts it down -59.63 from that peak though still a striking 34.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $10.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5140.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 14.98K shares over the past three months.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.43.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) trade information

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) registered a 34.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.05% in intraday trading to $3.74 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.09%, and it has moved by 27.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.27%. The short interest in BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) is 47690.0 shares and it means that shorts have 6.75 day(s) to cover.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 160.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5k and $16k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -30.60% in 2023.

BRTX Dividends

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)’s Major holders

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. insiders own 21.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.02%, with the float percentage being 26.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 15.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61418.0 shares, is of Ayrton Capital LLC’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 13.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14000.0, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $45220.0.