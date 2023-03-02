Does Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Still Look Attractive After A -1.02% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s traded shares were 4.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ARDX share is $3.43, that puts it down -17.47 from that peak though still a striking 83.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $569.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.69 million shares over the past three months.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.02%, and it has moved by 5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 270.56%. The short interest in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 11.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.35 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 49.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ARDX is trading at a discount of -173.97% off the target high and -2.74% off the low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardelyx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares have gone up 189.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.79% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 38.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 238.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.17 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.92 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 million and $468k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,151.70% and then jump by 1,165.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return -44.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Ardelyx Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.40%, with the float percentage being 43.13%. Deep Track Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.86 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $17.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.25 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 4.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $8.38 million.