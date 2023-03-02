Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) After A -16.88% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.93% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the AWIN share is $18.00, that puts it down -1306.25 from that peak though still a striking -10.94% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $64.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) registered a -12.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.93% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.88%, and it has moved by -88.00% in 30 days.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

AERWINS Technologies Inc. insiders own 6.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.74%, with the float percentage being 93.82%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 8.37% of all shares), a total value of $10.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Saba Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) shares are Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.