Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Is Increase 14.92%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares were 2.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.58% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the DADA share is $15.59, that puts it down -63.25 from that peak though still a striking 68.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.98. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) registered a 6.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.58% in intraday trading to $9.55 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.95%, and it has moved by -25.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.92%. The short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dada Nexus Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares have gone up 42.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.80% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.30% this quarter and then jump 82.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.31 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $397.8 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $282.36 million and $281.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.60% and then jump by 41.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 16.60% in 2023.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.79%, with the float percentage being 21.37%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 3.80% of all shares), a total value of $45.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.12 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 2.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 3.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $13.09 million.