Could Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 9.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.43% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $5.68, that puts it down -83.23 from that peak though still a striking 29.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $12.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.14 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRAB has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a -3.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.43% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.43%, and it has moved by -16.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.18%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 94.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.31, which implies an increase of 28.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.80 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GRAB is trading at a discount of -93.55% off the target high and 9.68% off the low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grab Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares have gone up 3.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.36% against 16.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 94.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $376.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 52.10% in 2023.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders