Could agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 2.31 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.84% or $1.86. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $28.36, that puts it down -23.57 from that peak though still a striking 35.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.82. The company’s market capitalization is $8.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

agilon health inc. (AGL) registered a 8.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.84% in intraday trading to $22.95 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.37%, and it has moved by 5.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.64%. The short interest in agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is 30.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.1 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that agilon health inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. agilon health inc. (AGL) shares have gone up 12.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.85% against 0.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $664.36 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $959.73 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $462.89 million and $653.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.50% and then jump by 46.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -560.10% in 2023.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.96%, with the float percentage being 104.13%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 194.61 million shares (or 47.25% of all shares), a total value of $3.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.07 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $961.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of agilon health inc. (AGL) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 14.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $283.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.11 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $211.66 million.