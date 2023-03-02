Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 2.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.49% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $52.88, that puts it down -33.74 from that peak though still a striking 43.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.22. The company’s market capitalization is $16.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.97 million shares over the past three months.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CHWY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) registered a -2.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.49% in intraday trading to $39.54 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.96%, and it has moved by -8.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.12%. The short interest in Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 22.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.83, which implies an increase of 11.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, CHWY is trading at a discount of -44.16% off the target high and 84.83% off the low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares have gone up 4.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -166.67% against -7.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.64 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 billion and $2.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then jump by 10.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.50%. While earnings are projected to return 22.10% in 2023.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc. insiders own 18.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.03%, with the float percentage being 123.01%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 546 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.55 million shares (or 18.32% of all shares), a total value of $631.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.08 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 15.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $633.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.64 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $156.79 million.