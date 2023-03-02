Can Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -67.23% YTD?

During the last session, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares were 10.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -56.88% or -$1.53. The 52-week high for the PSHG share is $71.25, that puts it down -6042.24 from that peak though still a striking -87.93% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $5.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.01K shares over the past three months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PSHG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) registered a -56.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -56.88% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -58.87%, and it has moved by -57.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.76%. The short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.00, which implies an increase of 98.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, PSHG is trading at a discount of -7658.62% off the target high and -7658.62% off the low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.71 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70%. While earnings are projected to return -368.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders own 5.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.41%, with the float percentage being 6.76%. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35882.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25909.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.