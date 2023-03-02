Can ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -16.55% YTD?

During the last session, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares were 8.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.32% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the OBSV share is $2.14, that puts it down -1683.33 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $25.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.21 million shares over the past three months.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. OBSV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

ObsEva SA (OBSV) registered a -12.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.32% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.82%, and it has moved by -45.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.17%. The short interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 1.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, OBSV is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -733.33% off the low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ObsEva SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares have gone down -41.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.36% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.90% this quarter and then jump 78.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -57.20% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5k and $2.24 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 53.40% in 2023.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders own 3.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.04%, with the float percentage being 14.60%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 4.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.65 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 82227.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14134.0 market value.