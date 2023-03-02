Boom Or Bust? Where Will Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.02% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the TGB share is $2.41, that puts it down -31.69 from that peak though still a striking 51.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $527.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) registered a 7.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.02% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.91%, and it has moved by 2.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.17%. The short interest in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taseko Mines Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares have gone up 60.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,100.00% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.73 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -171.50% in 2023.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Taseko Mines Limited insiders own 3.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.65%, with the float percentage being 21.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 3.41% of all shares), a total value of $11.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.17 million shares, is of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc’s that is approximately 2.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF owns about 7.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.66 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $7.59 million.