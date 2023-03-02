Boom Or Bust? Where Will Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.34% or $3.8. The 52-week high for the SFM share is $35.34, that puts it down -2.14 from that peak though still a striking 34.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.56. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. SFM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) registered a 12.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.34% in intraday trading to $34.60 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.30%, and it has moved by 8.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.87%. The short interest in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is 13.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.08, which implies a decrease of -7.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, SFM is trading at a discount of -9.83% off the target high and 39.31% off the low.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) shares have gone up 20.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.43% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then jump 2.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.71 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.49 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.70% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return -13.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.75% per annum.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.64%, with the float percentage being 109.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 532 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 12.25% of all shares), a total value of $359.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.21 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $338.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 3.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $132.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.27 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $105.77 million.