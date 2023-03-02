Boom Or Bust? Where Will CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.14% or $3.36. The 52-week high for the CEIX share is $79.17, that puts it down -36.29 from that peak though still a striking 50.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 848.39K shares over the past three months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CEIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.34.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) registered a 6.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.14% in intraday trading to $58.09 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.48%, and it has moved by 1.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.74%. The short interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.67, which implies an increase of 27.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, CEIX is trading at a discount of -44.6% off the target high and -29.11% off the low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CONSOL Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares have gone down -22.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.95% against -3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4,207.70% this quarter and then jump 56.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $592.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $610.15 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $358.53 million and $532.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.30% and then jump by 14.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.90%. While earnings are projected to return 62.50% in 2023.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CONSOL Energy Inc. is 4.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.50%, with the float percentage being 97.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 14.55% of all shares), a total value of $326.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $143.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $157.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $84.51 million.