Boom Or Bust: Where Does CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the CNHI share is $17.98, that puts it down -9.7 from that peak though still a striking 35.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.60. The company’s market capitalization is $22.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.35 million shares over the past three months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $16.39 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.55%, and it has moved by -7.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.17%. The short interest in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is 9.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.85, which implies an increase of 17.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.33 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, CNHI is trading at a discount of -89.14% off the target high and 0.37% off the low.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNH Industrial N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares have gone up 32.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.44% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 7.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.08 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.47 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.64 billion and $6.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.70%. While earnings are projected to return 448.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.79% per annum.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CNH Industrial N.V. is 0.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

CNH Industrial N.V. insiders own 27.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.16%, with the float percentage being 68.81%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 666 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 91.39 million shares (or 6.80% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.45 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $715.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 31.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $523.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.97 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $378.27 million.