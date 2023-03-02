Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Fell -268.22%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s traded shares were 7.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.47% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the BLBX share is $5.50, that puts it down -326.36 from that peak though still a striking 79.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $18.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 615.08K shares over the past three months.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BLBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) registered a 26.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.47% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 120.55%, and it has moved by 79.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.37%. The short interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) is 68660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.88, which implies an increase of 66.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.75 respectively. As a result, BLBX is trading at a discount of -268.22% off the target high and -132.56% off the low.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.69 million and $1.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -28.90% and then jump by 2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20%. While earnings are projected to return -516.90% in 2023.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

Blackboxstocks Inc. insiders own 41.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.31%, with the float percentage being 5.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of GoalFusion Wealth Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26607.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $19691.0.