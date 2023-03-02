Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) Is Up 20.24% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s traded shares were 7.28 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.21% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BPTS share is $3.36, that puts it down -600.0 from that peak though still a striking 27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $8.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86630.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 600.36K shares over the past three months.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BPTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) registered a 15.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.21% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.54%, and it has moved by 20.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.63%. The short interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) is 91450.0 shares and it means that shorts have 4.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.64, which implies an increase of 94.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.28 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BPTS is trading at a discount of -3025.0% off the target high and -375.0% off the low.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biophytis S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) shares have gone down -52.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.08% against 9.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2023.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

Biophytis S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.34%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 23514.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $14063.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16887.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10100.0.