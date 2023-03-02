Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) On Wednesday – Up 15.33 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares were 76.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.38% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BBBY share is $30.06, that puts it down -1904.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $171.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 59.45 million shares over the past three months.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.90. BBBY has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) registered a 6.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.38% in intraday trading to $1.50 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.12%, and it has moved by -47.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.12%. The short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 54.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.64, which implies an increase of 8.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.10 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BBBY is trading at a discount of -166.67% off the target high and 93.33% off the low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -113.00% this quarter and then jump 48.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.04 billion by the end of May 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.05 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.30% and then drop by -28.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return -269.00% in 2023.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders own 1.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.94%, with the float percentage being 47.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.33 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $18.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $3.43 million.