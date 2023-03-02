Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) At $0.86 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s traded shares were 2.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.75% or -$0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $13.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) registered a -4.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.75% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.30%, and it has moved by -72.46% in 30 days. The short interest in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 75.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, AMV is trading at a discount of -306.98% off the target high and -306.98% off the low.

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. insiders own 8.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.33%, with the float percentage being 0.36%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9137.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $29695.0 in shares.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6484.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60690.0 market value.