Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s traded shares were 1.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.04% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the ARBE share is $9.03, that puts it down -52.28 from that peak though still a striking 51.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $371.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 887.76K shares over the past three months.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ARBE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) registered a -15.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.04% in intraday trading to $5.93 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by 70.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.93%. The short interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 34.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ARBE is trading at a discount of -68.63% off the target high and -34.91% off the low.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arbe Robotics Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) shares have gone down -20.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.28% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.10% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 135.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.88 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $520k and $876k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 275.00% and then jump by 228.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -271.80% in 2023.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Arbe Robotics Ltd. insiders own 28.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.95%, with the float percentage being 48.69%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.97 million shares (or 3.07% of all shares), a total value of $11.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 35746.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32947.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.