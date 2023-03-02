Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Rose 23.8% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -5.95% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the NLY share is $29.88, that puts it down -50.68 from that peak though still a striking 23.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.11. The company’s market capitalization is $10.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.17 million shares over the past three months.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. NLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.56% in intraday trading to $19.83 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.00%, and it has moved by -15.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.89%. The short interest in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is 14.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.98, which implies an increase of 13.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $24.50 respectively. As a result, NLY is trading at a discount of -23.55% off the target high and -10.94% off the low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annaly Capital Management Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares have gone down -23.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.67% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.30% this quarter and then drop -35.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $816.43 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $863.2 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $655.85 million and $645.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.50% and then jump by 33.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50%. While earnings are projected to return -38.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -4.98% per annum.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 3.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 17.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Annaly Capital Management Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.79%, with the float percentage being 50.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 793 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 54.34 million shares (or 11.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $891.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 14.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $287.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.91 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $256.64 million.