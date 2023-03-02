Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)’s 25.03% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares were 2.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.02% or $1.51. The 52-week high for the AMPY share is $10.38, that puts it down -4.95 from that peak though still a striking 51.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.79. The company’s market capitalization is $370.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 417.69K shares over the past three months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) registered a 18.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.02% in intraday trading to $9.89 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.03%, and it has moved by 13.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.92%. The short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amplify Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares have gone up 23.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -69.73% against -11.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.09 million and $58.95 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 93.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.47%, with the float percentage being 44.93%. Lasry, Marc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 6.66% of all shares), a total value of $16.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $7.06 million.