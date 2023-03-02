Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Is Worth Evaluating At $9.59

During the recent session, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares were 8.26 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.62% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the ALIT share is $10.61, that puts it down -10.64 from that peak though still a striking 34.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Alight Inc. (ALIT) registered a 2.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.62% in intraday trading to $9.59 this Wednesday, 03/01/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.08%, and it has moved by 2.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.67%. The short interest in Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 15.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.47 day(s) to cover.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alight Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares have gone up 21.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.28% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $803.6 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $799.63 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $725 million and $715 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.80% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 38.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.72% per annum.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders own 4.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.60%, with the float percentage being 106.16%. FPR Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32.24 million shares (or 70.82% of all shares), a total value of $310.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 59.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $261.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 11.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 25.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.42 million, or about 18.50% of the stock, which is worth about $81.17 million.